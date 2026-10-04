2 killed, van torched over cattle theft suspicion near Bengal’s Siliguri

The West Bengal Police have launched a probe to identify the perpetrators of the mob violence.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataUpdated: Oct 4, 2026 05:35 PM IST
Bengal cattle theft mob attackTwo men were killed and three injured after a group accused of cattle theft was allegedly attacked by a mob (Image generated using AI).
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Two men were killed and three others injured after a violent mob allegedly attacked a group accused of cattle theft near West Bengal‘s Siliguri during the early hours of Friday.

The incident unfolded between 2.30 am and 3 am when a crowd began chasing four to five men suspected of stealing cattle in the Matigara and Bagdogra areas. The chase spanned from Tarabari in Matigara to Dhimal Basti in Bagdogra, where the victims were allegedly cornered and assaulted. Near the Balason River in the Tarabari area, under the jurisdiction of Matigara police station, a pickup van was allegedly intercepted and set ablaze by the mob.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Md Shahid Akhtar, 45, a resident of Chopra in West Bengal, was dragged out and beaten to death on the spot, the local police confirmed.

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A second victim, identified as Shad Mohammad alias Sajjad Mohammad from Haryana, 28, succumbed to multiple severe injuries while undergoing treatment at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

Also Read | Another attack over cattle smuggling claims in Jammu; 3 injured, 17 booked

Police rescue victims, launch search for accused

Police personnel rescued three injured victims from the scene and transported them to the hospital, while one person managed to escape the attack and sought refuge inside a nearby police station.

“We are trying to trace the accused. So far, no one has been arrested. The case has been filed based on a complaint filed by the dead person’s wife,” Syed Waquar Raza, Commissioner of Police of Siliguri, told The Indian Express.

The FIR includes charges of murder by mob, voluntarily causing grievous hurt, mischief causing property damage, and mischief by fire or explosive substance.

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According to the police, a family member of one of the victims acknowledged that the men were allegedly involved in cattle smuggling and had previously visited the area. Investigations remain ongoing to identify and apprehend the perpetrators of the violence.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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