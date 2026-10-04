2 killed, van torched over cattle theft suspicion near Bengal’s Siliguri

Two men were killed and three injured after a group accused of cattle theft was allegedly attacked by a mob (Image generated using AI).

Two men were killed and three others injured after a violent mob allegedly attacked a group accused of cattle theft near West Bengal‘s Siliguri during the early hours of Friday.

The incident unfolded between 2.30 am and 3 am when a crowd began chasing four to five men suspected of stealing cattle in the Matigara and Bagdogra areas. The chase spanned from Tarabari in Matigara to Dhimal Basti in Bagdogra, where the victims were allegedly cornered and assaulted. Near the Balason River in the Tarabari area, under the jurisdiction of Matigara police station, a pickup van was allegedly intercepted and set ablaze by the mob.