West Bengal: Soldier open fire in Howrah, kills colleague, injures 2 others

A jawan on election duty in Howrah’s Bagnan area was killed and two others were injured in a shootout at a central force base at a local school.

Police sources said that Assam Rifles soldier Lakshmikant Barman, who was stationed in Bagnan for poll duty, opened 13 rounds of fire from two Insas Rifles at the camp, killing a jawan and injuring two others. Barman has been arrested.

“One person died, two have been injured and are admitted in a hospital. An FIR has been lodged and the accused jawan has been arrested”, ADG (law and order) Siddhi Nath Gupta told Indian Express.

The deceased has been identified as Bholanath Das, an Assistant Sub Inspector of 7th Battalion of Assam Rifles. The injured jawans have been identified as Anil Rajbanshi and Rantu Mani.

“Accused opened 13 rounds of fire from two Insas Rifles. His mental condition wasn’t good and hence he was not given any duty. He was there as a reserve force,” an official said.

Police sources said Barman’s family members were informed about his mental health and they were apparently on their way to Howrah.

While police officials didn’t reveal the reason behind the shootout, local police sources said the accused was under tremendous mental stress. “It was a personal fight. The jawan was under mental stress,” said an official.

After the incident, a huge police contingent was deployed in the area. However, the situation is now under control. Howrah constituency votes on May 6 in the sixth phase of elections.