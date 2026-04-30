From Kolkata to Darjeeling: Why West Bengal is under a 7-day weather alert

Written by Avantika Basu

A prolonged spell of unsettled weather is set to grip West Bengal over the coming week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds across both North and South Bengal from May 1 to May 7.

In South Bengal, including Kolkata and its adjoining districts, an active weather pattern is expected to persist through the period. Kolkata, along with Howrah and Hooghly, is likely to witness light to moderate rain or thundershowers at many places on May 1, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph. While rainfall activity may briefly ease on May 2 with showers at a few places, conditions are expected to intensify again from May 3 onward.

From May 4 to May 7, rain is expected across several districts. Wind speeds will also increase, particularly on May 6 and 7, with gusts reaching up to 50 km/h. Daytime temperatures in South Bengal are forecasted to decrease by about 2-3 degrees initially, and then remain relatively stable for the rest of the week.

Rain forecast in coastal districts

Coastal districts, including North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore, are also expected to remain under the influence of active weather systems. These areas are likely to receive showers at many places from May 1 through May 3. Followed by continued periodic showers for the remainder of the week. Infrastructure and agriculture may be at risk from gusty gusts, particularly in the second half of the forecast period.

Western districts such as West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, and Bankura are likely to experience widespread rain on May 1, accompanied by strong winds of up to 50 kmph. Although showers may temporarily decrease between May 2 and May 3, they are expected to pick up again from May 4. Light to moderate rainfall is likely to continue at many places through May 7, with wind speeds increasing again by May 6.

In districts like Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, and the East and West Bardhaman, rain is expected at many places on May 1, followed by relatively subdued activity over the next few days. However, East and West Bardhaman may see more widespread rain on May 3. From May 6 onward, rainfall activity is expected to intensify again across the region.

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Meanwhile, North Bengal is also set to witness significant weather activity, particularly in the sub-Himalayan districts. Darjeeling and Kalimpong are expected to receive light to moderate rain at most places on May 1, with isolated heavy rainfall likely. Persistent rain through May 3 raises concerns over landslides in vulnerable hilly terrain. Though rain may slightly reduce in intensity from May 4 onward, showers are expected to continue at many places throughout the week.

The districts of Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar are under heightened alert, with forecasts indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall, especially on May 1. Jalpaiguri, in particular, may receive rainfall ranging between 7 and 20 cm. Heavy rainfall is expected to persist in parts of these districts through May 3, before easing slightly but continuing as widespread rain and thunderstorms through May 7.

In contrast, North and South Dinajpur, along with Malda, are likely to experience more moderate conditions, with light to moderate rain or thundershowers expected at most places until May 5, followed by rainfall at many places toward the end of the forecast period.

The IMD has issued several advisories in view of the prevailing conditions. Fishers have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea along the West Bengal coast until May 3 due to strong winds reaching up to 60 kmph. Residents across the state have also been cautioned about the risk of lightning strikes and potential damage to thatched houses, power lines, and standing crops due to gusty winds.

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Authorities have urged people to remain cautious, take shelter during thunderstorms, and avoid open fields, waterbodies, and contact with electrical infrastructure during adverse weather conditions.



Avantika Basu is an intern with The Indian Express.