West Bengal: Services partially hit by doctors’ strike against Centre’s proposed medical law

Services at state-run hospitals in West Bengal were partially effected by the 24-hour nationwide strike by doctors against the “draconian” National Medical Commission Bill.

Advertising

The Bill seeks to replace the Medical Council of India (MCI) with National Medical Commission (NMC), which will regulate all aspects of medical education, profession and institutes. It was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday and is scheduled to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

While out-patient departments (OPDs) in a few hospitals in the state remained shut, others attended to patients in non-emergency cases. At many hospitals, doctors wore black badges.

Emergency services remained normal in all hospitals across the state because the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had given a call to withdraw only non-essential services for 24 hours.

Advertising

Neel Ratan Sirkar (NHS) Medical College and Hospital, which had recently witnessed a week-long strike over doctors’ security, kept its services normal. Nineteen OPDs at National Medical College and Hospital remained shut.

“OPD services at NRS, RG Kar and SSKM ran normally. We condemn the Bill strongly but didn’t want patients to suffer as we had recently witnessed a long strike,” said junior doctor Archisman Bhattacharya.

The strike did not affect OPD and emergency patients of Burdwan Medical College and Hospital, while some doctors stayed away from duty in Murshidabad and Hooghly districts.

All India Democratic Students’ Organisation took out a rally from NRS Hospital to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital in protest against the Bill. The group has been raising its voice against the anti-education policies of the central and state governments.

“Instead of not treating patients, we found a way to support IMA. We took part in the protest by wearing black badges with ‘Protest against NMC Bill’ written on them,” said a senior doctor in Kolkata.

Doctors fear that the Bill will “legalise quackery” and put patients’ lives in danger.

They have suggested some amendment to the Bill. If amendments are not incorporated in the Bill, medical education and health services will suffer, they said.

“A dream come true for quacks. They can now be considered equivalent to doctors. In a country, where there is a shortage of doctors, introduction of such a Bill will lead to a situation where health infrastructure may collapse. Though MCI was never above corruption, NMC cannot be a replacement as it destroys federal structure and gives leeway to private players to charge exorbitant fees from students willing to take admission in private medical colleges. A dark day for doctors of our country and quality of patient service will suffer. We must voice our protest and demand scrapping of the Bill. Welcome to the world of quackery,” Dr Arindam Biswas, consultant physician, told The Indian Express.