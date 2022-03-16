West Bengal sees 43 new Covid cases, 1 death

West Bengal recorded 43 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death over the last 24 hours, a bulletin issued by the state health department said on Tuesday.

The fresh death took the state’s toll to 21,189, the bulletin said, adding that 125 new recoveries were also reported over the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate to 98.89 per cent. Also, in the last 24 hours, 19,198 swab samples were tested for Covid-19, taking the total to 24,525,678.