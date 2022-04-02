West Bengal sees 41 fresh Covid-19 cases, no death

West Bengal on Friday recorded 41 new Covid-19 cases and no death due to the infection, the state health department said in a bulletin.

With this, the state’s infection tally has reached 20.17 lakh. The number of people cured of the infection in the state has now gone up to 19.95 lakh.

Also, 13,833 samples were tested on Wednesday with 53 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients now stands at 98.92 percent in West Bengal that has a death toll at 21,197.

With cases showing a steady decline, the state government on Thursday announced lifting of most of the Covid-19 restrictions in the state from Friday. However, the wearing of a face mask and other health and hygiene protocols will be in place till further order. A senior state official said, “The health and hygiene protocols will remain in force because the expert committee thinks that the Covid cases have decreased but the threat of the pandemic is not yet over.