West Bengal sees 1,422 new Covid cases, 23 deaths

THE STATE’S Covid-19 tally rose to 15,02,706 on Friday as 1,422 more people tested positive for the infection, while 23 fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 17,758, a health bulletin said.

North 24 Parganas district registered the highest number of fresh cases at 158, followed Paschim Medinipur (157) and Darjeeling at 151.

North 24 Parganas also recorded the highest number of fresh fatalities at eight, followed by 5 deaths in Kolkata.

As many as 1,840 more people have been cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 97.51 per cent.

The state now has 19,729 active cases.

A total of 1,43,25099 crore samples have been tested in the state so far. On Friday, a total of 52,166 samples were tested of which 2.73 per cent were found to be positive, it said.

The state has thus far vaccinated over 21,83,9280 crore people, including 11,56,22 lakh on Friday.

So far 50,80,798 persons have been given second dose.