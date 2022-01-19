West Bengal sees 10,430 new Covid-19 cases, 34 deaths

West Bengal recorded 10,430 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, an increase of 1,045 infections from Monday, a bulletin issued by the state health department stated. The fresh cases took the state’s tally of cases to 9,17,514.

The state also saw 34 fresh Covid-related deaths taking its overall toll to 20,155. Kolkata accounted for the most cases and deaths on Tuesday at 2,205 and 10, with North Parganas trailing closely at 1,761 new cases and 7 deaths.

The active cases dropped by 2,912 over the last 24 hours to settle at 1,55,711. The positivity rate, too, dipped to 19.38 per cent. The bulletin further informed that 53,824 samples were tested for Covid within the same time frame taking the cumulative figure of such clinical examinations in the state to 2,24,16,437.