Student counselling, inspections: Bengal rolls out anti-tobacco drive in educational institutions

Concerned over the early onset of tobacco addiction amongst the youth, the West Bengal State Health Department has rolled out a state-wide initiative to protect school going children and adolescents from tobacco exposure and addiction, introducing mandatory self-audits, student counselling and regular inspections by special block-level teams.

A new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), circulated to the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) across districts, outlines the implementation of Tobacco-Free Educational Institution (ToFEI) initiative under the National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP).

According to the SOP, the initiative aims to protect school-going children and adolescents from tobacco exposure and addiction by integrating awareness campaigns, behavioural counselling and referral services into existing school health programmes.

The move comes against the backdrop of the Global Youth Tobacco Survey (GYTS-2019), which found that 8.5% of children aged 13-15 years in India consume tobacco in some form or the other. Health officials say that most adult tobacco users begin consuming tobacco before the age of 20, making educational institutions critical settings for prevention.

Under the new guidelines, every school will have to conduct a 100-mark self-assessment every six months. Only institutions scoring 90 per cent or above will qualify for the “Tobacco-Free Educational Institution” certification.

To monitor compliance, the Health Department will constitute special teams at the block level comprising Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) medical officers, a staff nurse, a pharmacist, an Anwesha counselor, and a Block Health Manager. These teams will conduct inspections of schools across their respective blocks.

The SOP also integrates the initiative with the RBSK, with Anwesha counsellors playing a key role in identifying students at risk, providing behavioural counselling and referring those addicted to nearby Tobacco Cessation Centres (TCCs) for specialised treatment.

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Schools have been asked to conduct regular awareness programmes on the harmful effects of tobacco and educate students about the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003 (COTPA). They will also be required to organise activities such as quizzes, poster competitions and debates on World No Tobacco Day on May 31.

The SOP directs Anwesha counsellors to engage with parents during Parent-Teacher Meetings (PTMs) to spread awareness about tobacco addiction and healthy behavioural practices.

Every educational institution will also have to constitute a Tobacco Monitoring Committee to ensure that no tobacco products are sold within 100 yards of the campus. Schools have been asked to coordinate with parents, panchayats, youth organisations and the police to enforce the ban.

At the district level, the District Tobacco Control Cell (DTCC) has been tasked with preparing action plans, training teachers and health workers, coordinating with the Education Department, police and local administration, and ensuring enforcement of COTPA provisions around schools.

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The DTCC will also conduct inspections to check compliance of the ToFEl norms, including the display of “No Tobacco” signage, maintenance of tobacco-free campuses, awareness activities, and functioning of the Tobacco Monitoring Committees. It will submit periodic reports to the state government and the National Tobacco Control Programme.

According to the Health Department, schools seeking ToFEI certification must display “Tobacco-Free Area” boards on campus, install “Tobacco-Free Institution” signage at the entrance, and ensure there are no cigarette/bidi butts, gutkha/khaini packets, or spit stains on the premises.