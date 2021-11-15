Schools for all to reopen in phased manner: West Bengal Education Minister

Ahead of the partial reopening of schools in West Bengal from November, state Education Minister Bratya Basu on Sunday said that in-person classes for students of every standard will resume in a phased manner.

At present, students of IX, X, XI and XII will be allowed to attend in-person classes from Tuesday when schools reopen after a gap of almost two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Schools were shut for students since March-end last year following the pandemic and teaching was imparted on online mode. Physical classes had started for a brief period for senior school students in mid-February this year to shut down again in April due to the second wave.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said that depending on the Covid-19 situation in the state, the administration will allow the resumption of physical classes for students of all the standards.

“Our focus will definitely be on the resumption of the academic session. But our aim is to allow all our students to resume their academic activities. We will resume physical classes for all students in a phased manner… We are also reopening colleges and universities. We want to monitor the situation for the time being and then we will resume physical classes for all in a phased manner. Our intention is to open physical classes for everyone,” said Basu.

Earlier, Basu had said that they will leave it for the guardians to take a call whether they will want their wards to attend in-person classes.

The School Education Department has asked all institutions to adhere to the Covid-19 safety protocols.

On Saturday, the state recorded 872 new Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths. The number of active cases stood at 8,031.

Five districts – Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas, Hooghly and Howrah — remain areas of concern for the health department, an official said.

Meanwhile, some schools have decided to go for a hybrid mode of imparting education with a section of students allowed to attend classes physically, while the remaining half to take online lessons.

The Delhi Public School at Kolkata’s Ruby Park will allow 50 per cent of the students to come to school on a given day, and the other half the next day. However, students who will not be able to go to school to attend the classes will be able to join the class online.

“Considering the feedback we have received, we have decided to organise classes in hybrid mode and in one shift. This will enable us to maintain the Covid-19 safety protocols and at the same time help us to bridge the learning gaps effectively,” said Joyoti Chaudhuri, principal, DPS, Ruby Park.

South Point School of Kolkata has decided to allow students of classed IX and XI to attend practical classes, while tutorials would continue in the online mode for the next month when the situation will be reviewed, GD Birla Centre for Education will hold offline classes for IX to XII students thrice a week.

“We have rescheduled the routine in such a way that there is no crowding in classrooms so that students can maintain a physical distance from each other and at the same time not compromise with the content of teaching,” an official of the school said.