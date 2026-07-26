West Bengal forms panel to overhaul school curriculum, reduce rote learning

The West Bengal government has constituted a syllabus-cum-curriculum committee to review and revise the curriculum, syllabus and textbooks for Classes 1-12 in line with NEP 2020. (Credit: Pexels).

The West Bengal government has constituted a syllabus-cum-curriculum committee to review and recommend major revisions to the curriculum, syllabus, and textbooks for Classes 1 to 12. The move aims to align the state’s school education system with the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020 and the latest National Curriculum Frameworks (NCF).

According to a notification issued by the School Education Department, the committee will examine primary, secondary, and higher secondary courses to ensure they conform to NEP 2020, NCF for Foundational Stage (NCF-FS 2022), NCF for School Education (NCF-SE 2023), and modern pedagogical practices.

The committee has been tasked with reviewing current evaluation and examination practices across different education boards in the state. It will recommend a scientific evaluation policy aimed at reducing academic pressure and mental stress on students, including those requiring special care.