West Bengal forms panel to overhaul school curriculum, reduce rote learning

According to a notification issued by the School Education Department, the committee will examine primary, secondary, and higher secondary courses to ensure they conform to NEP 2020, NCF for Foundational Stage (NCF-FS 2022), NCF for School Education (NCF-SE 2023), and modern pedagogical practices.
The committee has been tasked with reviewing current evaluation and examination practices across different education boards in the state. It will recommend a scientific evaluation policy aimed at reducing academic pressure and mental stress on students, including those requiring special care.
To improve the quality of assessment at the secondary and higher secondary levels, the panel will suggest reforms to shift away from rote memorisation and cramming in favour of conceptual understanding and critical thinking.
A key directive for the committee is finding ways to curb the growing dependence on private coaching by strengthening classroom instruction. The panel will explore integrating modern, global best practices into classroom teaching, including audio-visual aids and technology-driven instruction. Additionally, it will review teacher training programs to help educators pivot from textbook-heavy teaching toward fostering genuine subject comprehension and scientific inquiry.
Panel structure and timeline
The committee will be chaired by Prof Debashis Chatterjee of Kalyani University’s chemistry department. Arindam Banerjee, administrative officer and ex-officio joint director of School Education, will serve as the member secretary.
The panel comprises presidents of the state primary, secondary, and higher secondary education boards, the director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and subject experts and mentors from universities, colleges, and schools across various disciplines.
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The committee is required to submit a preliminary report within two months of its first meeting. A final report will be submitted three months after incorporating feedback from key educational stakeholders.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More