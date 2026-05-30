From clean classrooms to toilets: West Bengal schools told to complete reopening preparations by May 31

The West Bengal School Education Department has issued a set of instructions to ensure that the school environment, infrastructure, and quality of education meet the requisite standards before June 1.
The state government schools will reopen on June 1 after the summer vacation.
Instructions were sent to headmasters and teachers of all government and government-aided schools and district school inspectors to complete the preparations by May 31.
Sources said a meeting was held at the education department on Thursday to issue the memo to the heads of all Junior High Schools, Higher Secondary Schools, and madrassas, to maintain a healthy, hygienic, and safe environment for students.
According to the memo, all classrooms, school premises, benches, desks, chairs, tables, and other furniture in the school should be cleaned and kept in a usable condition. The school authorities have been directed to check whether the electrical lines, lights, fans, computers, and other equipment are functioning, and clear weeds or bushes from the school premises.
As emphasis has been put on safe drinking water systems, the schools have been asked to clean water sources, reservoirs, and tanks to ensure pure drinking water for students.
Instructions have also been given to keep the toilets clean and the drainage system functional.
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An order has also been given for the strict monitoring of mid-day meal services. These include keeping the kitchen, cooking utensils, and dining areas clean, checking gas cylinders and fire extinguishing systems, and ensuring the quality of food grains.
According to sources, schools that have low or near-zero student enrollment have been asked to prepare a list and give the reason behind the low attendance to the education department.
Sources said the move will encourage more students and dropouts to join schools.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More