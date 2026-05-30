From clean classrooms to toilets: West Bengal schools told to complete reopening preparations by May 31

West Bengal schools have been instructed to ensure clean classrooms, safe drinking water and proper infrastructure before reopening on June 1.(Express: Reprent

The West Bengal School Education Department has issued a set of instructions to ensure that the school environment, infrastructure, and quality of education meet the requisite standards before June 1.

The state government schools will reopen on June 1 after the summer vacation.

Instructions were sent to headmasters and teachers of all government and government-aided schools and district school inspectors to complete the preparations by May 31.

Sources said a meeting was held at the education department on Thursday to issue the memo to the heads of all Junior High Schools, Higher Secondary Schools, and madrassas, to maintain a healthy, hygienic, and safe environment for students.