Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Snake found in mid-day meal at school in West Bengal, students fall ill

The incident took place at Mandalpur Primary School in Dheka area of Mayureshwar II block where about 20 students ate the mid-day meal.

west bengal snake latest news todayPraloy Naik, chairman of the Primary Education Board, went to the hospital to take stock of the situation.
Several students of a school in West Bengal’s Birbhum district fell sick on Monday afternoon allegedly after consuming a mid-day meal in which a snake was found. The students were briefly admitted to Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital.

The incident took place at Mandalpur Primary School in Dheka area of Mayureshwar II block where about 20 students ate the mid-day meal, local sources said. There are 53 students in the school. Villagers soon vandalised the headmaster’s car. Personnel from Mayureshwar police station rushed to the spot and rescued the headmaster.

The mid-day meal was served by assistants who found a snake in one of the containers filled with lentils. Children who had already taken food had to be rushed to the hospital as they started vomiting. All the students were discharged later, except one, local sources said. The student who is still in the hospital is said to be out of danger.

“Two women were cooking. Chameli Bagdi was serving the food. She saw a snake while serving lentils. One or two of them had just put it in their mouth. After they saw the snake, everyone was asked to stop eating,” headmaster Nimai Chandra Dey said.

Praloy Naik, chairman of the Primary Education Board, went to the hospital to take stock of the situation. “There has been carelessness. Those responsible for cooking and serving food to children should be more alert,” he said.

Block development officer Dipanjan Jana received complaints from several villagers about children falling sick after eating the mid-day meal. “I informed the district inspector of primary schools who was then told to visit the school,” Jana said.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 16:03 IST
