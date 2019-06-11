Sandeshkhali clash: Two FIRs, two missing diaries lodged

Two days after a clash took place at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas, the police registered two FIRs and two missing diaries on Monday. One FIR has been filed by Padma Mondal, wife of BJP worker Pradip Mondal, who was killed in the clash, while the other has been filed by Liyakat Ali Mollah, father of TMC worker Kaim Mollah, who was also killed in the clash.

“Two FIRs and two missing diaries have been lodged in connection with the Saturday’s clash. We are investigating the matter,” said a senior police officer in Basirhat.

Padma has lodged a complaint with Najat Police Station under Basirhat Subdivision against TMC’s Sandeshkhali I block president Sheikh Shahjahan, local TMC leader Babu Master and unknown TMC leaders for murdering her husband.

Based on her complaint, the police have started a case. Sections 302 (murder), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and other sections have been slapped against them.

On the other hand, Liyakat also lodged a complaint against local BJP workers and similar murder charges have been slapped against them.

The family members of BJP supporter Debdas Mondal, who went missing after the clash, and another family in Bhangipara village lodged a complaint of kidnapping with the police.

Based on those complaints, the police have registered two missing diaries. Meanwhile, an Intelligence Bureau team visited the affected village to conduct an investigation on the incidents.