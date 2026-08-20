Bengal Chief Minister announces Rs 9 lakh compensation for families of flood victims in Sabang

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday visited flood-hit Sabang in Paschim Medinipur district and announced Rs 9 lakh compensation each for the families of two persons who died in the flood.

After conducting an aerial survey and reviewing the situation with administrative officials, Adhikari said 3,200 houses had been damaged in Sabang block, and each affected family would receive Rs 30,000 aid.

“Two persons have died in Paschim Medinipur due to the floods. Their families will be given compensation of Rs 9 lakh each. As many as 3,200 houses have been damaged in Sabang block, and those families will receive Rs 30,000 each,” he said.

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After meeting with administrative officials at Arambagh, Adhikari also announced a separate ‘Arambagh Master Plan’ to fight flood-like situations at the sub-division. According to district administration sources, Adhikari also announced to allocate Rs 1200 crore for the Arambagh Master Plan.