Bengal Chief Minister announces Rs 9 lakh compensation for families of flood victims in Sabang

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday visited flood-hit Sabang in Paschim Medinipur district and announced Rs 9 lakh compensation each for the families of two persons who died in the flood.
After conducting an aerial survey and reviewing the situation with administrative officials, Adhikari said 3,200 houses had been damaged in Sabang block, and each affected family would receive Rs 30,000 aid.
“Two persons have died in Paschim Medinipur due to the floods. Their families will be given compensation of Rs 9 lakh each. As many as 3,200 houses have been damaged in Sabang block, and those families will receive Rs 30,000 each,” he said.
After meeting with administrative officials at Arambagh, Adhikari also announced a separate ‘Arambagh Master Plan’ to fight flood-like situations at the sub-division. According to district administration sources, Adhikari also announced to allocate Rs 1200 crore for the Arambagh Master Plan.
The district has witnessed heavy rainfall since Sunday, with particularly intense spells on Monday and intermittent rain on Tuesday.
The rising water levels of Keleghai and other rivers led to flooding in several areas after the rivers crossed danger and extreme danger marks.
Adhikari said the Keleghai’s water level was now below the danger mark and people who had taken shelter in relief camps had been sent home with five days’ ration.
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“Police have also been given funds separately so that they can deliver ration and 20-litre jars of drinking water to the homes of people who are still marooned,” he said.
Adhikari said he had surveyed five gram panchayats from the air and issued instructions after reviewing the situation.
Instructions have also been issued to deliver dry food, drinking water, and ration to the affected people in the waterlogged areas. The administration has been directed to remain active so that essential supplies can quickly reach the families, sources said.
Ten snakebite cases had been reported during the flood situation and all the patients had been saved, he said, praising the health department.
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Adhikari also said camps for the ‘Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana’ would begin from Thursday, allowing paddy farmers to enrol.
He said arrangements would be made separately for farmers whose crops were not covered under the scheme.
The chief minister said Minister of State Rajesh Mahato had been asked to remain in the area for two more days and oversee relief work until people had returned home and the crop insurance list had been prepared.
Adhikari also travelled to Bagdogra, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to arrive later in the evening.
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Purshura BJP MLA Biman Ghosh provided detailed information about the meeting. Speaking to the media, he said, “We had mainly wanted the Arambagh master plan to be implemented. At the meeting, the Chief Minister gave a clear directive that the Arambagh master plan will be carried out at a cost of about Rs 1,200 crore. Work will begin from December. It will be completed by 2027.”
“Regarding Arambagh, the Chief Minister said that updates are being made very quickly. He also spoke about concreting various bridges. He has directed that work should begin quickly on the restoration of Ram Mohan Roy’s birthplace and on the Arambagh bridge,” he added.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More