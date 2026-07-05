Rs 313-cr special package for Bengal’s tea garden workers gets panel nod: CM Suvendu Adhikari

While the Centre had already launched the PMCSPY, it had not been implemented in West Bengal till now. (File Photo)

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said Sunday a state-level committee had finalised the implementation plan for the ‘Pradhan Mantri Cha Shramik Protsahan Yojana’ (PMCSPY) scheme, aimed at upliftment of the tea garden workers in the state.

The implementation of the Central scheme was also announced in the BJP government’s first budget last month. With this, a special Rs 313.3-crore special assistance package has been allocated for the state’s tea garden workers, primarily concentrated in the plains and hills in north Bengal.

The scheme is expected to help over 3 lakh beneficiaries in the state, and its framework has been designed prioritising three key areas — education, health and infrastructure.