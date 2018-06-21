West Bengal — Rift between state BJP president, vice-president: ‘No democracy in state BJP unit’

Chandra Kumar Bose (File) Chandra Kumar Bose (File)

A rift has emerged between Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and party state vice-president Chandra Kumar Bose after the latter called for the state leadership to be “elected, not selected”.

The grandson of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Wednesday also accused the state BJP leadership of “favouritism” in selecting office-bearers and district leaders. The development comes a week before BJP national president Amit Shah’s visit to West Bengal.

The rift first came to light when Bose tweeted in the wee hours of Wednesday that there was a “crisis” in the state leadership. “Crisis in the leadership issue in @BJP4Bengal can be solved by electing a party President & not selecting one! Let the ballot decide both in the districts & Kolkata who should take the leadership to take the party to victory. At present hopeless situation. @AmitShah,” read the tweet.

In a reply, Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy criticised Bose for talking about internal matters of the party in public. Responding, Bose tweeted, “There’s nothing internal about our party-everyday the leadership issue is on social/electronic/printmedia. I get 50 calls a day asking awkward questions. Have sought clarifications-but failed to get a proper response. I admire our party the way it runs,but not in Bengal. Solution?”

Speaking with The Indian Express, Bose said there is no democracy in the state BJP unit.

“Grassroot-level workers are disappointed because our state leadership is not elected but selected. Favouritism is being practiced in the state unit of the party. The present state president of party is openly saying that he will remain the state unit head till December. If he is elected, then he can say such things. When election has not taken place, how can he say such things?” Bose said.

The BJP leader said state committee members should be allowed to elect the state BJP president. He also said all district committee members should be allowed to elect their leaders.

“There should be no room for favouritism within the party… However, there is no democracy within the party,” Bose added.

When asked to comment on the allegations, Ghosh said, “Him saying all this justifies that there is democracy in the party. Otherwise, we would have thrown him out. Such matters must be discussed in the party forum and not on social media.”

