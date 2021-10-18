West Bengal: RG Kar resident doctors continue their strike, demand resignation of principal

RG Kar resident doctors continue to be on strike to press for their pending demands, even as TMC MP Santanu Sen and four MLAs on Sunday held a meeting with a section of the protesters at Mohit Mancha. Representatives of the agitating students also attended the meeting.

Six members of RG Kar Medical College were also present at the meeting.

One of the agitating students said after the meeting, “The presence of the principal [Sandeep Ghosh] has created a frightening atmosphere in our college.

Threatening us, sending police to our homes – this is the environment. We are adamant in demanding the resignation of the principal.” According to protestors they will continue to be on strike until they get a assurance that all their demands will be met.

The relay hunger strike and cessation of work by around 350 resident doctors of RG Kar Medical College (RGKMC) has been continuing since October 9.

The other demands include reinstatement of the RGKMC union, a “transparent” hostel council and more hostel beds for female resident doctors. The principal had earlier claimed that the agitation has been “hijacked by outsiders”.