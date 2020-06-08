West Bengal: Restaurants, hotels and shopping malls to open doors from today

A worker cleans a statue inside St. Teresa’s Church ahead of its re-opening, in Kolkata on Sunday. (PTI photo) A worker cleans a statue inside St. Teresa’s Church ahead of its re-opening, in Kolkata on Sunday. (PTI photo)

Lockdown restrictions will be further lifted in West Bengal from Monday with restaurants, hotels and shopping malls set to reopen. Besides, all private offices will be allowed to function from Monday.

With the establishments opening their doors to the public, the owners will adopt a slew of safety measures to reduce the spread of Covid infection. Shopping malls will only allow those wearing masks. People will be asked to maintain a distance of six feet from each other, while elderly persons, children and pregnant women are being advised not to visit malls.

“We are ensuring that all precautions are taken to minimise contacts. Hand sanitisers will be offered to visitors, while they will also undergo thermal screening. Masks are mandatory. Each shop owner has also been asked to take all certain precautions,” said a general manager of a shopping mall in the city.

A few malls will set up audio-visual screens, apprising visitors of the safety guidelines. Cinema halls in malls will remain closed, while food courts can operate with 50 per cent seating capacity.

The Hotel and Restaurant Association of Eastern India has already laid down certain guidelines for the establishments, including digital menu card, disposable crockery and cutlery set, at least four-foot gap between tables and WhatsApp bills. Guests in hotels will also be encouraged to pay bills online and their luggage will be sanitised after their arrival.

