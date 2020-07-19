scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 18, 2020
COVID19

West Bengal reports over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in a day

The addition of 2,198 cases, which was the fourth record rise this week, took the active caseload to 15,594. The state Department of Health also recorded 27 deaths, which raised the toll to 1,076.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published: July 19, 2020 2:32:18 am
Debdatta Roy, Chandannagar Deputy Magistrate dead, Coronavirus cases, Covid test, Corona deaths, Kolkata news, Bengal news, Indian express news A KMC worker sprays disinfectant in a containment zone at Ultadanga in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

West Bengal on Saturday registered over 2,000 Covid-19 cases in a day for the first time, which pushed its caseload past 40,000 to 40,209.

The addition of 2,198 cases, which was the fourth record rise this week, took the active caseload to 15,594. The state Department of Health also recorded 27 deaths, which raised the toll to 1,076.

Over 70 per cent of cases, and 23 of deaths were recorded in Kolkata; its adjoining districts North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Howrah; and Hooghly. These districts have recorded a bulk of infections, and fatalities till date. Two other deaths occurred in Paschim Medinipur, and one each in Dakshin Dinajpur and Alipurduar in North Bengal.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 18: Latest News

Advertisement