EC announces repolling at 15 polling stations in West Bengal tomorrow

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The Election Commission of India has ordered repolling in 15 polling stations across West Bengal following complaints during the second phase of Assembly elections held on April 29. The fresh voting will take place on May 2 between 7 am and 6 pm, based on reports submitted by the state’s poll machinery.
According to officials, 11 of the affected polling stations are located in the Magarhat Paschim Assembly constituency, while four fall under Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district. The poll body is also awaiting a detailed report on alleged irregularities from the Falta constituency, where a significant number of complaints were received.
According to the West Bengal CEO, the polling stations that will see a repolling in the Magrahat Paschim Assembly constituency include:
Polling stations going to re-poll in Diamond Harbour Assembly constituency include:
This marks the first instance of repolling in the Assembly elections being conducted across multiple states, including Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. Notably, no repoll had been recommended after the first phase of polling in West Bengal, which was held on April 23.
Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal had indicated that repolling could be required at two to three locations in South 24 Parganas, though he had stressed that a final decision would depend on the observer’s report.
The controversy stems from allegations of electronic voting machine (EVM) tampering in Falta. Amit Malviya, co-incharge of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s West Bengal unit, accused authorities of preventing voters from selecting the BJP candidate at several booths. He claimed that the party’s button on EVMs was deliberately covered with tape, describing the alleged practice as a “Diamond Harbour Model” and calling for repolling in the affected areas.
On polling day, Agarwal had maintained that any booth found with tampered EVM buttons would be subject to repolling. “If reports of taping of any button come in, that should be verified and noted. If true, those booths will go for a repoll,” the West Bengal CEO had said following complaints raised by the BJP regarding irregularities in the Diamond Harbour constituency.
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