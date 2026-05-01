EC announces repolling at 15 polling stations in West Bengal tomorrow

The announcement of repolling comes just two days after the poll panel had said it may announce repolling at a few polling stations. (Photo: X/ECI)

The Election Commission of India has ordered repolling in 15 polling stations across West Bengal following complaints during the second phase of Assembly elections held on April 29. The fresh voting will take place on May 2 between 7 am and 6 pm, based on reports submitted by the state’s poll machinery.

According to officials, 11 of the affected polling stations are located in the Magarhat Paschim Assembly constituency, while four fall under Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district. The poll body is also awaiting a detailed report on alleged irregularities from the Falta constituency, where a significant number of complaints were received.

According to the West Bengal CEO, the polling stations that will see a repolling in the Magrahat Paschim Assembly constituency include: