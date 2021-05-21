West Bengal registers another record Covid deaths; Buddhadeb and wife are ‘stable’

Health workers interact with the relatives of a COVID-19 patient for admission, at a state government run hospital in Kolkata. (PTI)

West Bengal on Thursday recorded another single-day high of Covid-19 deaths at 162, taking the total to 13,895.

The total caseload rose to 1,31,510 with an addition of 19,091 new infections in the last 24 hours. A total 10,64,553 people, including 18,910 in the last 24 hours, have been discharged at a rate of 87.98 per cent. Active case increased by 19 to 1,31,510.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee and his wife Mira, who had tested positive for coronavirus, were stable, State Health Department sources said. While Buddhadeb is in home isolation under the observation of a medical board while his wife is at a hospital. According to hospital sources, “She is maintaining stable vital parameters with oxygen saturation at 98 per cent in room air. She is on intravenous antibiotics, steroids and other supportive treatment. She is clinically stable.”

Exams after Covid crisis eases: Minister

Ending speculation around the fate of the state Board examinations this year, Education Minister Bratya Basu Thursday said they will be held as and when the Covid-19 crisis eases.

“The education department will hold talks with senior members of the (West Bengal) Board of Secondary Education and the Council of Higher Secondary Education to discuss a way forward. The world has not faced a crisis as it is facing now in the last 100 years. Once the situation is brought under control, the exams could be held,” he said.