West Bengal: Recovery surge brings down active Covid cases for second straight day

More than 60 per cent of the new cases and 45 deaths were recorded in the pandemic epicentre in South Bengal comprising Kolkata, its three neighbouring districts, and Hooghly.

The Covid-19 active caseload in West Bengal on Wednesday dropped for the second straight day, settling at 37,111, as the recovery rate went up to 87.9 per cent following the discharge of a record 3,925 patients. The discharge rate had climbed to 87.98 per cent on October 6 before declining due to an infection surge.

On Wednesday, the state’s case count crossed 3.6 lakh as 3,924 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours.

The toll jumped up to 6,664 after 60 deaths. More than 60 per cent of the new cases and 45 deaths were recorded in the pandemic epicentre in South Bengal comprising Kolkata, its three neighbouring districts, and Hooghly.

Bengali film and television actor Aparajita Adhya had tested positive, a health department official said on Wednesday. Some of Adhya’s family members have also contracted the disease. “Aparajita and the members of her family who contracted the virus are stable. They are in home isolation now,” said the official.

Of the eight districts outside the epicentre with over a thousand active cases, only three — Paschim Bardhaman, Malda, and Jalpaiguri — saw the number of patients drop.

With PTI inputs

