West Bengal records 552 new Covid cases , four deaths

Meanwhile, West Bengal recorded 552 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. An intern at Calcutta Medical College tested positive for the Omicron variant. With this, West Bengal tested six omicron positive cases.

Director of Health Services, Ajay Chakraborty, said, “Last night, we got the genome sequencing report for him, three contacts have been tracked so far. Since he is a medical professional, might have come in contact with some patients but confirmation is awaited.”

Bengal’s Covid-19 infection tally has now gone up to 16,30,082 cases. A state health bulletin added that four new deaths were recorded in the state, taking the fatality tally to 19,711.

West Bengal also recorded 536 Covid-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

The number of people cured of the infection in the state has now gone up to 16,02,913, the health department bulletin said. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in West Bengal now stands at 98.33 percent. The state now has 7,458 active Covid-19 cases.