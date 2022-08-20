West Bengal records 535 dengue cases in a week; total count climbs up to 4,184

West Bengal has recorded at least 535 dengue cases in the past one week, taking the number of total dengue cases in the state to 4,184.
State chief secretary HK Dwivedi on Thursday held a meeting to take stock of the situation and issued a host of directives to deal with the situation.
Dwivedi stressed on maintaining cleanliness in the construction areas of Metro and other sites. According to sources, dengue cases have been on the rise in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Paraganas and Jalpaiguri in North Bengal.
Out of 17 boroughs under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), eight (Borough number 1, 6,7,8,9,10, 11 and 12) are affected by dengue, said sources. Areas such as Kashipur, Belgachia, Ballygunge, Beckbagan, Bagbazar and Shyambazar have been hit by dengue.
According to Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh, Ward Number 6, 69, 82, 83 and 112 have the maximum number of dengue cases.
Dengue cases have also been reported from Chetla Ward Number 82, where Mayor Firhad Hakim is the councillor. Maximum cases are being reported from Chetla Lockgate, said KMC sources, adding that the mayor is likely to hold a meeting on
August 22 on the matter.
“KMC has taken all possible steps to ensure the disease does not spread. I will visit Borough 8 on August 22 and Borough 9 on August 25. We are in touch with our workers and whenever we spot a dengue case in a ward, special drives
are conducted there,” said Ghosh.
The KMC has, meanwhile, identified at least 13 wards as highly prone to dengue.
The health department has, however, said the situation is under control.
“Though the cases have shot up, it is not alarming. We are alert. As far as dengue spread is concerned, drives to prevent its spread continue throughout the year,” said a senior health department official.
