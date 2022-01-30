scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 29, 2022
West Bengal records 3,512 new Covid-19 cases, five deaths

Five districts, including Kolkata and the North 24 Parganas, remain areas of concern for health officials, the bulletin stated

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
January 30, 2022 5:20:15 am
A total of 62,125 swab samples were tested for the virus on Saturday.

West Bengal recorded 3,512 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, a marginal drop from 3,805 infections from Friday. The state also saw a dip in case positivity rate while the fresh infections took the its tally of cases to 19,90,179.

According to a bulletin issued by the state health department on Saturday, Bengal logged five new Covid-related deaths over the last 24 hours taking its toll to 20,550.

Five districts, including Kolkata and the North 24 Parganas, remain areas of concern for health officials, the bulletin stated. Of the fresh cases reported over the last 24 hours, these five districts together accounted for 1,378.

According to the bulletin, the state also recorded 11,288 fresh Covid recoveries over the past 24 hours taking the cumulative figure to 19,31,711. The recovery rate now stands at 97.06 per cent while the active cases are currently at 37,918.

