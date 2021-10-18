West Bengal: Enhanced rainfall activity till Oct 20, says weather dept

THE WEATHER department has forecast enhanced rainfall activity over the districts of South Bengal till October 20 and over North Bengal from October 18-20. “Yesterday’s Low Pressure Area over north Telangana & neighbourhood with the associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height persists. Strong southeasterly wind from Bay of Bengal likely to prevail over Gangetic West Bengal during 17th to 20th October,” read a statement issued by the weather department. Weather officials have forecast thunderstorm with lightning and widespread light to moderate rainfall in North and South Bengal.

Orange warning has been issued with heavy to Very Heavy rainfall (07-20 cm) likely to occur at one or two places over Kolkata, North & South 24 Pargana, Hooghly, Howrah and East Midnapore districts and Yellow Warning has been issued with heavy rain (07-11 cm) likely to occur at one or two places over the rest districts of South Bengal on Monday.

On Tuesday, heavy rain (07-11 cm) is likely to occur at one or two places over Kolkata, North & South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Purba Medinipur .

On September 20, one or two places over Birbhum and Murshidabad districts of South Bengal will receive heavy rain (07-11 cm). Weather Department has issued a yellow warning. The weather department has also issued a warning for thunderstorms with lightning alongwith gusty wind at speeds reaching 40 -50 kmph at one or two places over South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore and thunderstorm with lightning alongwith gusty winds at 30 – 40 kmph at one or two places over Kolkata, Nadia, Howrah, North 24 Parganas, and Paschim Medinipur districts.

“Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds at 30-40 kmph is likely to occur at one or two places over North & South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts of South Bengal,” said a weather official.