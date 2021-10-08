West Bengal: Rain may play spoilsport to pandal hopping

Rainfall in the coming days may dampen Durga Puja celebrations at several parts of Bengal even as the ‘normal monsoon’ season officially came to an end on September 30. This means that the first two days of Druga Puja will be ideal for pandal hopping.

The weatherman has predicted moderate rainfall till Friday and thundershowers between October 13 and 15 (Ashtami to Dashmi) in south Bengal. Coastal district of North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Howrah, Hooghly and Kolkata are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall while the rest in south Bengal are likely to get light rainfall.

A fresh low-pressure area over the North Andaman Sea on October 10 is likely to become more intense and move west-northwestward towards south Odisha and north coastal Andhra Pradesh coast in the following four-five days, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

In north Bengal, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate rainfall/thundershowers till Friday, following which the skies will be clear.

Battered by continuous rainfall in the past few days, Bengal has received 39 per cent above normal rainfall in September while the Gangetic West Bengal (GWB) has recorded 80 per cent above normal rainfall.