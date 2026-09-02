Landslide danger in Darjeeling and Kalimpong as heavy rain batters West Bengal

Heavy rain battered several parts of West Bengal over the past 24 hours, driven by an active Southwest Monsoon and a well-marked low-pressure system. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Kolkata Wednesday issued a seven-day weather advisory warning of severe rain, lightning strikes, and potential landslides in the hilly terrains of Darjeeling and Kalimpong.
Meteorologists have warned of severe waterlogging on low-lying roads and underpasses, damage to standing crops, and structural damage to vulnerable kutcha houses. Residents across West Bengal are advised to seek safe shelter during lightning activity, avoid trees, electric poles, and open water bodies, and exercise caution as traffic movements are regulated.
Dr H R Biswas, scientist at RMC Kolkata, said, “The well-marked low-pressure area that previously lay over Gangetic West Bengal and coastal Odisha has shifted to northeast Madhya Pradesh. However, an associated cyclonic circulation and a monsoon trough stretching through Digha continue to channel heavy moisture directly into the region.”
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Over the last 24 hours, South Bengal bore the brunt of the rain. Birbhum district recorded extreme rainfall, with Sriniketan at 26 cm and Suri at severe totals, while Burnpur in Paschim Bardhaman received 21 cm. Kolkata’s Alipore station registered 13 cm of rainfall, with neighbouring Barrackpore recording 12 cm and Asansol logging 11 cm. In North Bengal, the weather remained generally lighter, though Kalimpong recorded 7 cm of heavy precipitation.
Heavy rainfall likely in North Bengal
The weather office warned of severe conditions for North Bengal over the coming week. Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7–20 cm) is expected across Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong through Thursday morning, with heavy rainfall (7–11 cm) expected in Darjeeling, Malda, Alipurduar, and South Dinajpur. High-intensity rainfall will shift toward Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and nearby areas through September 4. Isolated heavy showers will persist across the northern districts until at least September 8, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching 30 to 40 km/h.
For South Bengal, heavy to very heavy rainfall (7–20 cm) remains likely across Hooghly, Birbhum, and both East and West Bardhaman over the next 24 hours. Heavy rainfall (7–11 cm) will also affect Kolkata, Howrah, Nadia, Murshidabad, and the 24 Parganas. While precipitation intensity in the south is projected to temporarily taper off to light-to-moderate showers between September 4 and September 7, a fresh spell of heavy rain is forecast to return to Birbhum, Murshidabad, and West Bardhaman by September 8.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More