Landslide danger in Darjeeling and Kalimpong as heavy rain batters West Bengal

Heavy rain has battered West Bengal as the weather office warns of thunderstorms, lightning, waterlogging and possible landslides over the coming week (File photo).

Heavy rain battered several parts of West Bengal over the past 24 hours, driven by an active Southwest Monsoon and a well-marked low-pressure system. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Kolkata Wednesday issued a seven-day weather advisory warning of severe rain, lightning strikes, and potential landslides in the hilly terrains of Darjeeling and Kalimpong.

Meteorologists have warned of severe waterlogging on low-lying roads and underpasses, damage to standing crops, and structural damage to vulnerable kutcha houses. Residents across West Bengal are advised to seek safe shelter during lightning activity, avoid trees, electric poles, and open water bodies, and exercise caution as traffic movements are regulated.