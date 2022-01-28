West Bengal: LoP absence at R-Day event triggers war of words between TMC and BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) traded barbs Thursday following the former’s allegations that the state government did not invite Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari to the state’s Republic Day celebrations and the parade held

on Kolkata’s Red Road on January 26.

The BJP also alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee “violated protocol” by not receiving Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on his arrival at the event.

Talking about not getting an invite for the Republic Day parade, Adhikari said, “It has happened for the first time post-Independence in Bengal. Last year, Leader of Opposition Abdul Mannan was invited, despite the Covid-19 situation. Actually, Mamata Banerjee cannot digest her defeat in Nandigram, that is why, it was her direction to not invite me.” Adhikari is the BJP MLA from Nandigram assembly constituency.

In 2007, 14 villagers were killed in police firing who were protesting against the erstwhile Left Front government’s proposed land acquisition for a commercial project at Nandigram. Banerjee took to streets to demand justice for the victims.

TMC’s anti-government stance in the farmland agitation in Nandigram was among the deciding factors in its victory in the 2011 Assembly elections.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said, “It is very unfortunate for the democracy that the Leader of Opposition was not invited in the Republic Day programme.”

“Under the Left government, opposition was insulted and that tradition is going on in this regime also,” he added.

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim claimed that the Leader of Opposition has not participated in such programmes organised by the government earlier. “Previously, I have seen the Leader of Opposition’s chair empty.”

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Adhikari tweeted: Outrageous protocol violation by CM @MamataOfficial. She did not receive Hon’ble Governor at Republic Day function. But he showed grace by walking upto her & greet her on this special National day. Her conduct left much to be desired & goes against the propriety & culture of WB.”

As part of its Republic Day celebrations, the West Bengal government had rolled out a tableau based on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

The tableau made news after the Centre decided not to include it in the Republic Day parade organised in New Delhi, prompting the West Bengal Chief Minister to write to Prime Minister Modi to “reconsider the decision”.