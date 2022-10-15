West Bengal: Protesting candidates among 1,585 aspirants to get SSC call letters

Announcing recruitment of teachers in the upper primary section in state-run and aided schools through a notification on Friday, the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has called as many as 1,585 candidates, including many protesting empanelled candidates, for an interview.

Confirming the development, WBSSC Chairman Siddhartha Majumdar said 1,585 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview beginning October 21 onwards.

According to Majumdar, those who have moved to the court alleging that they were denied a chance to appear in the interview have been called for a fresh interview.

The SSC on Friday started issuing call letters to the candidates informing them about the date and time of their interview, which will continue till the first week of November.

“We have informed the court through an affidavit that 1,585 candidates have been called for the interview. We have also shared the list of candidates with the court. Today, the notification will be issued and candidates will be able to download their call letters from the evening. They will get seven days to prepare for the interview beginning October 21 onwards,” said Majumdar.

The WBSSC came after a large number of TET candidates moved to the Calcutta High Court, alleging irregularities in the recruitment process.