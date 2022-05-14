West Bengal: Programmes to mark TMC’s 11 years in govt to continue for a month

Programmes being organised since on May 5 by the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal to mark the completion of the party’s 11 years in office will continue for a month, officials said on Friday.

As part of the ‘Unnayaner Pathey 11 Bochor’ campaign that is being organised in all districts, 631 static exhibitions will be held at various venues, including educational institutions and government offices, to showcase “achievements and successful initiatives” of the government from May 5 to 20.

The exhibitions are also displaying products made by artisans and self-help groups (SHGs). Nearly all state government departments are organising various activities to engage with people from all walks of life as part of the programmes.

A senior official said, “LED vans, tableaux are also moving around in the districts to generate awareness among members of the public. Specific days are earmarked to highlight popular and important government initiatives like ‘Kanyashree’, ‘Swasthya Sathi’, ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’, ‘Krishak Bandhu’, student credit card etc.”

Also, training and orientation programmes, competitions and activities are being organised by departments in a bid to target the youth, women, children and farmers, he added.

Quiz competitions for school children, rangoli-making and mehndi competitions, rallies on themes like women empowerment, sports events like football matches etc are also taking place.

Also, under the ‘Paray Samadhan’ initiative, meant to resolve urgent problems related to infrastructural and service deficiencies in neighbourhoods, outreach camps are being held at panchayat and municipality ward level for receiving applications from people.