West Bengal: Prashant Kishor’s team to track TMC leaders’ visits to villages

After launching Trinamool Congress’s mega outreach programme, Didi Ke Bolo, poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s team is keeping a watch on the leaders and MLAs during their visit to villages and neighbourhoods. The team will also make a report card of the MLAs and public representatives.

Advertising

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on July 29 launched “Didi Ke Bolo” (Tell Didi) digital campaign to reach out to masses and strengthen her party’s grassroots connection. She announced that more than 1,000 TMC leaders, including all its MPs, MLAs, ministers and other post holders, will travel to 10,000 villages across West Bengal in the next 100 days to talk to the people and strengthen the party organisation.

“We have been told to record videos and go for social media live during our visit to villages and neighbourhoods,” said a senior leader of the party on condition of anonymity.

According to sources, Kishor’s team keeps a track of the time spent during the interactions, the grievances of the people and party workers. Team members are also calling up grassroots-level workers after the interactions to record their views about the party and public representatives, who have met them.

Sources also state the report cards of MLAs and local leaders are being made based on public perception and their interaction with the people. The information will be shared with Mamata.