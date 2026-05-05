Hours after BJP’s win, TMC alleges arson and attacks across Bengal: ‘Has exposed its true face’

The interest here is not in the individual alone, but in what her trajectory exposes about the conditions under which women are allowed to lead. File Photo

Tensions flared in parts of West Bengal Tuesday as the Trinamool Congress alleged widespread attacks on its offices and workers following the BJP’s win in the Assembly elections, even as the saffron party appealed for calm and denied involvement.

According to TMC sources, party offices in areas including Tollygunge, Kasba, Baruipur, Kamarhati and Baranagar, as well as districts such as Howrah and Berhampore, were vandalised.

In Beleghata, a local party office was attacked and block president Pabitra Biswas was allegedly assaulted, while the office of councillor Sushanta Ghosh was also damaged. In the Bijoygarh–Netajinagar area, the election office of former minister Aroop Biswas was ransacked, with visuals showing people kicking broken hoardings.