Hours after BJP’s win, TMC alleges arson and attacks across Bengal: ‘Has exposed its true face’

Tensions flared in parts of West Bengal Tuesday as the Trinamool Congress alleged widespread attacks on its offices and workers following the BJP’s win in the Assembly elections, even as the saffron party appealed for calm and denied involvement.
According to TMC sources, party offices in areas including Tollygunge, Kasba, Baruipur, Kamarhati and Baranagar, as well as districts such as Howrah and Berhampore, were vandalised.
In Beleghata, a local party office was attacked and block president Pabitra Biswas was allegedly assaulted, while the office of councillor Sushanta Ghosh was also damaged. In the Bijoygarh–Netajinagar area, the election office of former minister Aroop Biswas was ransacked, with visuals showing people kicking broken hoardings.
In Jamuria and Siliguri, TMC offices were reportedly set on fire. The party further claimed that its Udaynarayanpur candidate, Samir Panja, was assaulted, and that candidates, including Raj Chakraborty and Trinankur Bhattacharya, were manhandled while leaving counting centres, requiring CAPF escort. Maniktala candidate Shreya Pande also alleged that her election agent was attacked.
The TMC, in a post on social media, accused the BJP of orchestrating the violence. “The BJP has exposed its true face the moment it came to power. In Jalpaiguri Ward 14, BJP-backed miscreants have unleashed vandalism at our Trinamool Congress party office. This destruction and deliberate attempt to create unrest is the real face of the BJP,” it added.
The BJP, however, rejected the allegations, with leader Rahul Sinha suggesting the incidents could be the result of internal rivalries within the TMC. He added that the situation was not comparable to the violence during the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections and that the police and central forces are now taking prompt action.
Amid the volatile situation, the BJP directed its workers to avoid provocation, refrain from celebrations near TMC offices, and maintain peace.
On its official X handle, the BJP said, “Yesterday marked a moment of freedom for West Bengal—freedom from corruption, scams, political violence, appeasement politics, and injustice. The voice of the people is clear. This decisive mandate stands for development, dignity, and justice. As citizens of West Bengal, it is now our collective responsibility to ensure the state moves forward on a path of progress, leading once again in industry, literature, cinema, and employment, and becoming truly free from political violence.”
“We appeal to all political stakeholders across parties to refrain from any form of violence or retaliation. Let us use our energies to build and strengthen our state. Let us work together to shape the West Bengal our forefathers envisioned: a land of freedom, peace, and opportunity for all,” it said.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) sought reports from local authorities and warned of strict action against those involved in violence. While no major injuries have been reported, ECI also urged citizens and political workers to use helplines if they feel threatened.
State Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal had earlier cautioned officials against any lapses in security.
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In a related development, TMC leader Safiuzzaman Sheikh, alias Habib, was arrested in Murshidabad’s Nowda area on charges of inciting violence. Habib, the nephew of MP Abu Taher Khan, will be produced in court later Tuesday.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More