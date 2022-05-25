scorecardresearch
Post-poll violence case: Anubrata skips CBI questioning, cites poor health, say officials

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
May 25, 2022 6:05:46 am
anubrata mondal west bengal post poll violence cbiThe CBI had on Monday sent a summon to Mondal to appear before its officials for the questioning. (File)

Trinamool Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal, who is being grilled in connection with alleged trans-border cattle smuggling and post-poll violence cases, didn’t appear before the agency on Tuesday, stating he was advised “full rest” by doctors for the next couple of weeks for health reasons, said CBI sources.

The CBI had on Monday sent a summon to Mondal to appear before its officials for the questioning.

“Mondal has communicated to us that he would not be able to come to our office on Tuesday at 1 pm because of his ill health and he would take rest as per the doctor’s advice,” the officer said.

Mondal had on May 21 returned to his hometown Bolpur in Birbhum district after a stay of around one-and-half months in the city where he had arrived to appear before the CBI for questioning in another case on cattle smuggling.

During his stay, he was admitted to the state-run SSKM hospital for over a fortnight ahead of appearing before
the CBI.

