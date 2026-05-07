Post-poll violence continues in West Bengal: BJP worker shot at in Basirhat, bombing reported in Panihati

The political situation in West Bengal remained tense Thursday after a series of violent incidents across North 24 Parganas left multiple BJP workers injured, including a shooting in Basirhat and bomb attacks in Panihati, deepening post-poll unrest in the state.

These attacks followed the murder of Chandranath Rath, a close aide to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in Madhyamgram Wednesday night, which the police have described as a “planned hit”. They said that assailants fired 10 rounds at his vehicle and used a getaway car with tampered licence plates.

Shooting in Basirhat

BJP worker Rohit Roy alias Chintu, 38, is currently in critical condition after being shot in the abdomen in the Gotra area of Basirhat. Roy alleged that he was targeted by a group of 8 to 10 people associated with the Trinamool Congress (TMC).