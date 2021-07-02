West Bengal: Positivity rate remains below 3% for second day

Vaccination at Gosaba block around 100km south from Kolkata, in Sunderbans in the district of South 24 Parganas. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

For a second day in a row, West Bengal’s daily Covid positivity rate on Thursday remained below 3 per cent as only 2.74 per cent of the total 54,741 samples taken in the last 24 hours returned positive.

The caseload rose to 1,50,1284 with an addition of 1,501 new infections while the toll reached 17,735 with fresh 27 deaths in the last 24 hours. With the discharge of 1,889 patients with an overall rate of 97.48 per cent, active cases stand at 20,170.

North 24 Parganas and Kolkata recorded four deaths each.

Of the active patients, 17,024 are in home isolation and another 773 in home isolation.

Meanwhile, public buses and autos were back on the streets after a gap of one and a half months.