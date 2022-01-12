West Bengal: Positivity rate dips slightly but active cases cross 1 lakh

West Bengal’s tally of active cases crossed the 1-lakh mark after the state logged 21,098 fresh infections on Tuesday, even as its positivity rate declined marginally to reach 32.35 per cent.

Following the surge in daily cases, Bengal’s tally of active cases stood at 1,02,236. The state also recorded 19 deaths due to disease in the past 24 hours. Currently, its caseload and toll stand at 17,95,430 and 19,936 respectively.

On Monday, Bengal’s positivity rate was 37.32 per cent and the count of new infections was 19,286. The state’s discharge rate stood at 93.2 per cent after 8,037 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the state on Tuesday. So far, 17,95,430 persons have recovered in Bengal. In the last 24 hours, 65,210 samples were sent for testing across the state. Till now, 2,19,91,090 samples have been tested in the state.

State capital Kolkata, which is among the worst-hit districts in West Bengal, also saw its tally of new cases increase by 6,565 on Tuesday. The city also registered six deaths due to the diseases. Its positivity rate stood at 58.86 per cent. Other districts which reported a high number of new infections was North 24 Parganas which logged 4,016 new cases and five deaths in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Kolkata police continued their crackdown on violation of Covid-19 guidelines. In the past 24 hours, 273 persons were booked and prosecuted for not wearing masks in public by the Kolkata police. Four persons were arrested for spitting in the open and a 578 were arrested for violation of safety norms.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim said, “Maximum infections are being reported from high-rise buildings. It may be due to frequent use of elevators. Infections are spreading as people are not wearing masks.”