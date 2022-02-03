West Bengal: Polls to 108 civic bodies on Feb 27, EC to notify today

THE STATE Election Commission (EC) is set to issue a notification on Thursday regarding polls to 108 civic bodies scheduled for February 27. The poll panel would hold a press conference around 11 am and make the announcement, sources said on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the panel convened an all-party meeting. In the meeting, the Congress urged the panel to defer the elections amid the Covid-19 situation even as the TMC said they would abide by the panel’s decision. The Left and the BJPd emanded that the counting also be held on polling day.

On Thursday, the commission will convene a meeting with all district magistrates and Superintendents of Police as all districts would be engaged for the election, the sources added.

According to the sources, the process of submitting nomination papers would also begin on Thursday. The meeting on Wednesday was attended by TMC representatives Tapas Roy, Debashish Kumar, CPM’s Rabin Dev, Palash Das, Prabir Dev and Goutam Roy from CPI, Asit Mitra from the Congress and Agnimitra Paul, Shishir Bakoria from the BJP.

Elections for four municipalities — Siliguri, Bidhannagar, Chandannagar and Asansol – in the state were scheduled on January 22. But due to a surge in Covid cases, polls were deferred.

According to sources, the panel is also likely to announce some relaxations in the Covid protocols for campaigning in the run-up to the civic polls. As of now, political parties are not allowed to hold rallies with more than 200 persons and door-to-door campaign will not be allowed with more than five persons other than the candidate and security personnel.