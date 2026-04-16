West Bengal polls: TMC moves Election Commission against Humayun Kabir for derogatory remarks against Abhishek Banerjee

The Trinamool Congress on Thursday lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer against its former minister Humayun Kabir, who is currently contesting as a candidate of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP), for allegedly making defamatory statements against TMC general secretary and MP, Abhishek Banerjee, and others.

The TMC has appealed to the Election Commission to issue a showcause notice to Kabir for what it termed grave violations of the Model Code of Conduct, and direct the investigating agency to immediately register a First Information Report (FIR) against the former minister for the alleged offences that come within the ambit of relevant Sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).