West Bengal polls: TMC moves Election Commission against Humayun Kabir for derogatory remarks against Abhishek Banerjee

The Trinamool Congress on Thursday lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer against its former minister Humayun Kabir, who is currently contesting as a candidate of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP), for allegedly making defamatory statements against TMC general secretary and MP, Abhishek Banerjee, and others.
The TMC has appealed to the Election Commission to issue a showcause notice to Kabir for what it termed grave violations of the Model Code of Conduct, and direct the investigating agency to immediately register a First Information Report (FIR) against the former minister for the alleged offences that come within the ambit of relevant Sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Referring to a recent viral video on social media, the TMC stated in the complaint that Kabir also “went on to make disparaging, vexatious, and defamatory comments against Banerjee’s personal assistant Sumit Roy, and others associated with All India Trinamool Congress (AITC).
“The video clearly evinces that Humayun Kabir is criminally intimidating various leaders, members, and supporters of AITC with the intention to skew the level playing field of the ensuing election and adversely affect the mindset of the electorate. He has also threatened to kill and bury bodies,” read the complaint.
It also referred to the video that purportedly shows Kabir making derogatory remarks targeting one Mainul Haque Rana, a former AJUP member from Beldanga II Block who switched over to Trinamool, during a press conference.
The Trinamool Congress stated Kabir’s alleged offences are liable to attract “Section 356 of BNS, which attracts a penalty for publishing/ posting any false imputation or narration about any person with the intent to harm the reputation of the said person; Section 351 for criminal intimidation; Section 174 for undue influence or personation at an election.”
Last week, the TMC had alleged that AJUP chief Humayun Kabir took money from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to “plot and mislead” Muslims of West Bengal. The party shared the viral sting operation videos from a conversation between Kabir and an unidentified man. However, Kabir dismissed the allegations.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
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