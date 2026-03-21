West Bengal polls 2026: Veteran Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury eyes return to Assembly after 3 decades

Although the Congress is yet to announce its list of candidates for the upcoming West Bengal polls, veteran Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Friday said he was willing to contest the Assembly polls after a gap of nearly three decades.

Talking to media persons, Adhir Chowdhury said, “My party wants me to fight at Berhampore. As a partyman, I will follow the decision as it is not only my choice but my party’s also. Though I am seasoned with parliamentary politics, the Berhampore Assembly seat comes under the Berhampore Lok Sabha constituency, which I represented earlier. So, I am not an outsider here.”