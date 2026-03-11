West Bengal Police summon AJUP chief Humayun Kabir’s wife ‘for building house on wetland’

Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chairperson and suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Humayun Kabir’s wife, Mira Sultana, was summoned to the Shaktipur police station in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Wednesday, in connection with allegations that their house was built by illegally filling up a wetland.

Police sources said it is a cognisable offence to encroach on government land and to fill up wetlands illegally. Sultana had earlier been served a show‑cause notice by the Land and Land Reforms Department, but she failed to respond, after which a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged.

Kabir’s house is located in Manikyahar village in Murshidabad district. The property is registered in his wife’s name, and it is this house that has triggered the controversy. It is being alleged that the house was built without officially changing the land’s classification and that it stands over a nala or drainage channel.