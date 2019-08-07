West Bengal Police: 32 BJP workers arrested after clash at Medinipur SP’s office

A day after a clash took place between BJP supporters and police outside the office of West Medinipur Superintendent of Police (SP) that left several, including many senior officers, injured, 32 people were arrested on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and former police officer Bharati Ghosh, who was also there during the clash, accused the TMC government of plotting to eliminate her.

“A total of 32 people have been arrested,” SP Dinesh Kumar confirmed to The Indian Express. As per police, those arrested are all BJP workers.

The party had gheraoed the SP office Monday morning, protesting against alleged police atrocities on their cadres. When the BJP leaders and supporters tried to enter the SP office, they were prevented, which led to the clash. The BJP had claimed nearly 100 workers were injured, out of whom 12 were critical and admitted to a local hospital, while police said nine policemen were injured.

During a press conference on Tuesday, BJP leader Ghosh said whatever happened in Medinipur was “completely undemocratic”.

“I have worked in the police force and have experience of controlling a crowd. Breaking barricades or jumping over them is common during a protest, but whatever we saw in Medinipur was completely undemocratic. They used stun grenade targeting me and (BJP state general secretary) Sayantan Basu. Even my security personnel Rahul Yadav got injured and is admitted to a hospital. They (TMC) have tried to kill me before too. We will fight it legally. One of our workers lost his eyes, another lost his leg. When the BJP comes to power all inappropriate action by police will be probed and none will be spared,” said Ghosh.

Basu said they may also sit on demonstration for an indefinite period. “There is no democracy in Bengal,” he said.