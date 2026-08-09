West Bengal plans industrial land revamp, new policies amid BHAVYA push

The West Bengal government has launched a detailed review of the state’s legacy industrial infrastructure to evaluate land usage, address infrastructure gaps, and optimise dormant industrial land.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Tapas Roy, Minister-in-Charge of the Department of Industry, outlined the administration’s strategy to revitalise older industrial parks alongside drafting comprehensive new industrial and land policies.

Responding to recent media reports following BJP Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya’s speech, the minister clarified the state’s stand on the Union Government’s ‘BHAVYA’ scheme, land readiness, and ongoing policy reforms.

Addressing reports regarding delays in project submissions, Roy clarified the timeline and eligibility requirements under the scheme: “Following discussions held on July 3 at Vanijya Bhawan alongside Principal Secretary Vandana Yadav, the state committed to submitting its proposals within August. The state formally communicated its timeline to the Union Government via an official letter sent on July 24. While the Centre extended the submission deadline to September for various states across India, West Bengal remains on track to submit its detailed proposals before the end of August.”