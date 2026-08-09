West Bengal plans industrial land revamp, new policies amid BHAVYA push

The West Bengal government has launched a detailed review of the state’s legacy industrial infrastructure to evaluate land usage, address infrastructure gaps, and optimise dormant industrial land.
Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Tapas Roy, Minister-in-Charge of the Department of Industry, outlined the administration’s strategy to revitalise older industrial parks alongside drafting comprehensive new industrial and land policies.
Responding to recent media reports following BJP Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya’s speech, the minister clarified the state’s stand on the Union Government’s ‘BHAVYA’ scheme, land readiness, and ongoing policy reforms.
Addressing reports regarding delays in project submissions, Roy clarified the timeline and eligibility requirements under the scheme: “Following discussions held on July 3 at Vanijya Bhawan alongside Principal Secretary Vandana Yadav, the state committed to submitting its proposals within August. The state formally communicated its timeline to the Union Government via an official letter sent on July 24. While the Centre extended the submission deadline to September for various states across India, West Bengal remains on track to submit its detailed proposals before the end of August.”
Explaining the rationale behind the ongoing review, Roy highlighted that several industrial parks built in previous decades suffer from significant infrastructural shortfalls.
“The focus is not merely on whether land is allocated for industry on official paper, but whether it is practically suitable for setting up industries,” said Roy.
Addressing criticisms regarding the lack of new industrial parks over the past 15 years, the minister said the current focus is two-pronged: improving existing assets while building new, investment-ready land banks. Roy stated that the current administration inherited a lack of structured mechanisms, including an absent land bank, outdated land policies, and inadequate single-window systems from previous regimes.
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The state is currently finalising a new industrial policy, an upgraded land policy, enhanced ease of doing business frameworks, and an overhauled single-window clearance system.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
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