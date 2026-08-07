West Bengal Pink Card: Check eligibility, how to apply for free bus ride

Pink cardholders can travel for free on government-operated city buses as well as long-distance buses, including routes to destinations such as Digha and Darjeeling. (Representational image)

The Pink Card is an initiative launched by the West Bengal Government to provide free public bus travel for women. Rolled out on June 1, the scheme aims to reduce commuting expenses for female students, workers and daily passengers, enabling easier access to education, employment and other essential activities across the state.

It was one of the key promises made by the BJP in its election manifesto, alongside the Annapurna Bhandar Yojana.

https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/kolkata/free-bus-travel-for-women-in-west-bengal-begins-june-1-no-smart-card-yet-check-alternative-documents-10716916/

What is the Pink Card?

The Pink Card is an official identification card issued to eligible women in West Bengal. Key features and benefits include: