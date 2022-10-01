West Bengal: Personality test for eligible candidates in October, says SSC

Following a directive of the Calcutta High Court, the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) in a notification on Friday announced that the personality tests for eligible candidates from 2016 for upper primary section would begin in October third week.

The notification said the candidates who qualified for the recruitment examination conducted for the posts of teachers in the upper primary level by the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) will appear for the test.

“It is notified for all concerned that in compliance to the order dated 30.09.2022 of the Hon’ble High Court…. the Personality Test of those candidates who have been allowed as per Hon’ble High Court in connection with 1st SLST, 2016 for recruitment of Asst Teachers (Upper Primary level) will start from 3rd week of October 2022 and continue till the process of Personality Test is completed,” reads the notification.

“Each eligible candidate can download the intimation letter for Personality Test from the website of the Commission i.e.www.westbengalssc.com on & from 14.09.2022,” it added.