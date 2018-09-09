West Bengal: Three held, 1 detained for circulating ‘fake’ messages on WhatsApp in Bongaon

The CID requested people to report to the police if they receive any such message. (Reuters) The CID requested people to report to the police if they receive any such message. (Reuters)

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Friday arrested three persons and detained one for allegedly spreading rumours about a fake “Morphine virus” in Bongaon sub-division.

“To make it look authentic, they also included quotes of local doctors and the message was attributed to the state government,” said DIG (CID-operations) Nishat Parvez.

The CID requested people to report to the police if they receive any such message. This particular virus doesn’t even exist. The content of the message is fake, police sources said.

The CID and the North 24 Parganas district police jointly conducted a probe and found out that a group under the name – Bangaon Local – were circulating the messages. The arrested have been identified as Amit Dutta, Avi Kundu and Abrajit Roy. Police have also detained one of the group members, sources said.

“Biswas had allegedly forwarded this message to more than 200 Whatsapp users. Further investigation is on,” added Parvez. The message claimed that the virus is spread through fish and warned people not to eat fish weighing more than a kilogram, sources added.

“We are trying to find more details about the accused,” said an official. “It is not an offence to receive any information. However, if the person forwards…them without knowing its genuineness and it is found that the information may cause harm to people, then he or she can be treated as an accused,” said an official.

