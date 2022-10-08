scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

West Bengal: Ox kills one and injures eight at Raiganj Durga idol immersion carnival

The Durga Puja committee had arranged ox-drawn carriages to showcase the idols on Friday night.

The government is learnt to have decided to offer Rs 2 lakh compensation to Karmakar's family.

Days after eight people were killed in a flash flood at Malbazar in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district, a man was killed and eight others were injured after an ox went on a rampage at a Durga idol immersion carnival in Raiganj on Friday night.

Sadhan Karmakar, the deceased, could not be saved though he was rushed to the Raiganj Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition. The injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital in North Dinajpur district.

The Durga Puja committee’s “anushilan club” had arranged ox-drawn carriages to showcase the idols in the immersion procession. One of the oxes suddenly went wild and started attacking people at the carnival, before running away from the spot.

Julie, daughter of Karmakar, demanded compensation from the state government for her loss. “I lost my father today. I will not get him back. He was taking care of my ill mother and the family. How will I survive now? The Durga Puja committee and the state government are responsible for this. Why would an animal like an ox be used to carry the idols? Why was not proper training given before using such animals? How did the government allow such things to take place?,” she told reporters.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Google’s News Partnerships APAC head: ‘Committed to responding to n...Premium
Google’s News Partnerships APAC head: ‘Committed to responding to n...
Liquid Death water startup valued at $700 millionPremium
Liquid Death water startup valued at $700 million
The online gaming market in India, and proposed rules to regulate itPremium
The online gaming market in India, and proposed rules to regulate it
India miss a trick, Sanju Samson was the best No.5 option for T20 World CupPremium
India miss a trick, Sanju Samson was the best No.5 option for T20 World Cup
More from Kolkata

The government is learnt to have decided to offer Rs 2 lakh compensation to Karmakar’s family.

First published on: 08-10-2022 at 04:39:16 pm
Next Story

India’s Brickwork Ratings mulls “legal recourse” after shutdown order

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 08: Latest News
Advertisement