West Bengal: Ox kills one and injures eight at Raiganj Durga idol immersion carnival

Days after eight people were killed in a flash flood at Malbazar in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district, a man was killed and eight others were injured after an ox went on a rampage at a Durga idol immersion carnival in Raiganj on Friday night.

Sadhan Karmakar, the deceased, could not be saved though he was rushed to the Raiganj Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition. The injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital in North Dinajpur district.

The Durga Puja committee’s “anushilan club” had arranged ox-drawn carriages to showcase the idols in the immersion procession. One of the oxes suddenly went wild and started attacking people at the carnival, before running away from the spot.

Julie, daughter of Karmakar, demanded compensation from the state government for her loss. “I lost my father today. I will not get him back. He was taking care of my ill mother and the family. How will I survive now? The Durga Puja committee and the state government are responsible for this. Why would an animal like an ox be used to carry the idols? Why was not proper training given before using such animals? How did the government allow such things to take place?,” she told reporters.

The government is learnt to have decided to offer Rs 2 lakh compensation to Karmakar’s family.