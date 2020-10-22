West Bengal: Over 4,000 Covid cases added to caseload for second straight day

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha, who was part of the team looking after the plasma bank project, said that if the therapy is removed from ICMR’s list, it would be a hurried decision.

In a grim outlook, the state on Wednesday added a record 4,069 new coronavirus cases to its tally of 3,33,126. This the second consecutive day that it breached the 4,000 threshold.

In the last 24 hours, 64 Covid patients died of the virus, taking the toll to 6,244.

As many as 3,596 patients were declared recovered, taking the cumulative figure to 2,91,303. With this, the recovery rate stands at 87.45 per cent. The number of active cases on Wednesday jumped to 35,579.

The state has so fare tested 40,22,243 Covid samples, including 43,592 in the last 24 hours.

Of the fresh cases, Kolkata saw the maximum new Covid patients at 879, followed by 872 in North 24 Parganas, 268 in Howrah, 245 in South 24 Parganas and 223 in Hooghly. In other parts of South Bengal, 225 patients tested positive in Paschim Midnapore, 180 in Nadia, 108 in Purba Burdwan, 105 in Murshidabad, 102 in Purba Midnapore and 101 in Paschim Burdwan.

