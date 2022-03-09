West Bengal orders 50 more CNG buses

At a time when bus operators have cut down on the fleet of vehicles plying on city streets citing losses induced by the pandemic, rising fuel prices and increased traffic fines, the state government has placed an order for 50 more CNG buses that are to be operated across the state.

The new buses are likely to be rolled out before the the Durga Puja, this year.

The Transport department has focussed on reducing its operational cost as a result of which more CNG buses would be seen in the coming days, a transport official said.